Stephanie McMahon reveals changes coming to WWE; feelings about Becky Lynch taking time off

Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer for WWE, was recently interviewed by Digital Spy. There, she talked about a variety of things, including WWE's new hiring policy, as well as Becky Lynch, the former RAW Women's Champion who is currently away from the company due to her pregnancy.

During the interview, Stephanie McMahon admitted that WWE did not have proper representation of women when it came to WWE's creative department and said that while there are some female writers, the company is now looking towards hiring more. Stephanie McMahon went on to add that although there was more focus on women's storylines, there were areas where they could improve.

"We do not have enough," Stephanie said. "We do not have enough female writers in the writers room, we are actively working on that. There is a dedicated focus to how we tell our women's storylines in the show, but we can always be better."

Meanwhile, one of the top women in WWE, Becky Lynch, is missing from action as WWE head into SummerSlam. Becky Lynch announced on the WWE RAW after Money in the Bank that she was pregnant and that she would be going away for some time, handing over her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka. Stephanie McMahon talked about Becky Lynch in the interview as well.

"I miss her dearly but I'm very excited for her and Seth Rollins and their baby on the way. That's one of the most beautiful things about being a woman is that we actually have that opportunity. I think as the world continues to change and grow, it opens up more opportunities for us to both have families and still pursue our careers. Becky Lynch is certainly one of the biggest stars in WWE history and her legacy is cemented and I really hope to see her back."

With Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins preparing for one of the happiest times of their life, Rollins will also be entering WWE SummerSlam to face the son of another WWE legend, Dominik Mysterio. The two are set to square off in a street fight.