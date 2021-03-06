"I was the biggest female heel"- Stephanie McMahon reveals why she feuded with top Superstar

In her latest interview, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened up on why she was one of Ronda Rousey's opponents back in 2018.

Stephanie McMahon had a chat with Alicia Atout on her official YouTube channel. She spoke in-depth about why she portrayed the character of a villain for the better part of her career. Stephanie talked about being heavily influenced by one of the greatest villains of all time, her dad Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon further revealed one of the reasons why she was one of Ronda Rousey's opponents when The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her way to WWE.

"Ultimately, of course, the bad guy really never wins in the end. So, to be able to give that back to the audience . That was one of the reasons why I was one of the opponents for Ronda, because I was the biggest female heel at that time. Especially because of my power, putting profits over people, character and all this stuff. And Ronda could come and kick my butt on behalf of the locker room and everyone else watching."

Stephanie McMahon was Ronda Rousey's first feud in WWE

At the 2018 Royal Rumble, Asuka became the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match. She didn't get to celebrate much, though, as Ronda Rousey came out to a huge pop and confronted Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss in the ring. Rousey then pointed to the WrestleMania 34 sign on the rafters.

In the following weeks, Rousey kicked off a feud with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. At WrestleMania 34, Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team match, with the babyfaces coming out victorious.

Stephanie McMahon put Ronda Rousey through a table 😮 pic.twitter.com/mo247b9ezE — ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2018

The match was lauded by the WWE Universe, as fans didn't expect it to be such an entertaining outing. Rousey established herself as a top Superstar with this win and would win the RAW Women's title months later at SummerSlam 2018.

Stephanie McMahon played the part of a cowardly heel to perfection during the feud, and her inclusion really helped cement Rousey as a top babyface.