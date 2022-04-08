Stephanie McMahon reveals her honest opinion on WWE's historic WrestleMania 38 show

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, recently issued an email on April 7th, 2022 in order to reflect on the success of WrestleMania 38.

In the mail, McMahon mentioned the attendance for WrestleMania 38 across both nights. She also declared that this year's show was the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time, with 13.3 million social media interactions as well.

McMahon also attached a message from a 33-year-old female fan, who attended WrestleMania. The fan expressed her feelings in regard to the event.

Check out Stephanie McMahon's letter below:

“Good morning, This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 emanated live across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with 156,352 total fans. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history saw 13.3M in-airing social media interactions across both nights becoming the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time. Leading up to the event new partnership and programming announcements were made bringing WWE together with Fanatics in a long-term deal for e-commerce, licensed merchandise and collectibles, Snap’s Arcadia on two activations throughout the weekend, including the first sports brand to test a Shop Now call to action feature in an AR lens which linked users to the WWE Shop site, NBCU for a new scripted show about a fictional wrestling promotion, Pinned, and Blumhouse Television for a series The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon. I think this quote sums it up best…”This event hit all my emotions. I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I yelled until my voice was gone. I loved every second of this and it’s why I’ve loved WWE for over 20 years.” Female, 33 years old. What a privilege it is to be able to make an emotional, enduring connection with our fan base for generations. Thank you to our friends and partners around the world who made this success possible, please see below for more details,”

Stephanie McMahon recently discussed the possibility of her father Vince McMahon retiring from his current position

In an interview with D Magazine, Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about Vince McMahon's possible retirement. McMahon stated that her father has claimed he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

According to Stephanie herself, she doesn't see her father retiring anytime in the near future. She said:

“I think you hit the nail on the head. He has said, I think, publicly that he will ‘die in the chair.’ We’ll see. Who knows? Life is long and unpredictable, but somehow, I don’t see him retiring any time soon,” said McMahon. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

At WrestleMania 38, Stephanie also made a brief appearance on Night 1, as she introduced Gable Steveson to the WWE Universe, ahead of his highly awaited in-ring debut.

