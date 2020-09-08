Stephanie McMahon reveals how Vince McMahon comes up with ideas for WWE

Vince McMahon's WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. Fans from different countries around the world tune into WWE's weekly shows to see where storylines are heading and how the company is booking their favorite Superstars. But where does Vince McMahon get these ideas from? How does he decide the progression of a storyline? Stephanie McMahon answered that question in a recent interview.

Stephanie McMahon on Vince McMahon coming up with ideas

The Billion Dollar Princess, Stephanie McMahon was a guest on The GaryVee Audio Experience. On the show, Stephanie McMahon spoke about her father and the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. She talked about his past and how he has expanded the WWE.

During the interview, Stephanie McMahon was asked whether Vince McMahon listens to the advice that people give him about the show and the promotion. Stephanie McMahon answered, saying that her father listens to fans, live audiences, social media and even people who approach him.

“Vince listens to the fans. He listens to the live audience. He listens to social media. He also listens to our employees. He always said you never know where a great idea is going to come from. He solicits that opinion. He talks to people.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

What's happening in the WWE now?

WWE is riding into its next PPV for the year, Clash Of Champions. At the event, Roman Reigns is set to make his first Title defence as Universal Champion against Jey Uso. Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam, spearing Braun Strowman and The Fiend after the latter won the Universal Championship. In the following PPV, WWE Payback, Reigns defeated Strowman and The Fiend to reclaim the Universal Championship.

Also, at Clash Of Champions, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship for the second time. During their first match at WWE SummerSlam, the Scottish Psychopath beat The Viper when he slid him over for a pinfall victory. On the episode of WWE RAW after Payback, Randy Orton beat Seth Rollins and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to become the No. 1 Contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.