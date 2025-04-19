  • home icon
  • Stephanie McMahon reveals why she doesn't want to get in the ring anymore; namedrops 38-year-old star

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 19, 2025 23:22 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

It has been years now since Stephanie McMahon had a match. Specifically, seven years ago when she teamed up with her husband, Triple H, at WrestleMania 34. She revealed why she is hesitant to get back into the ring.

Even when she was a full-fledged on-screen authority figure, Stephanie McMahon was the one making matches, not competing in them. Still, when she stepped into the ring at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans (where WWE will return a year from now for WrestleMania 42), she impressed and had what some considered the match of the night. That was, of course, because of Ronda Rousey and her incredible debut.

Speaking to Big E, Jackie Redmond, and Peter Rosenberg on the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 show, Stephanie McMahon revealed that in the preparation for her match at WrestleMania 34, the bumps she took were enough to scare her away from competing again. She namedropped the 38-year-old Ronda Rousey:

"I used to love to take bumps it was my favorite thing in the world to take bumps, until I wrestled Ronda Rousey and then I think I took enough bumps in the preparation for that match and I’ve been a little hesitant since."

It was a massive evening for WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41. Not only did the NXT Stand & Deliver event take place, but just hours later, the Road to WrestleMania finally concluded, and the festivities were in full swing as WWE made major announcements, including the acquisition of AAA Lucha Libre.

Bayley was also taken out backstage and needed to be replaced, while Rey Fenix was announced as Rey Mysterio's replacement against El Grande Americano.

