Stephanie McMahon's important six-word message to Cody Rhodes revealed

Stephanie McMahon isn't in WWE's management group, but she was inarguably an integral of the company for decades until her resignation earlier this year. During a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Cody Rhodes revealed what Stephanie McMahon told him backstage leading up to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the undisputed world title. In the build-up to the match, his father, Dusty Rhodes, was mentioned several times as the former AEW star looked to "finish his story."

The American Nightmare was asked whether he was apprehensive about his WrestleMania storyline leaning heavily into his past. Cody Rhodes had no problems with it and recalled how Stephanie McMahon urged him to utilize all the potential angles that were at his disposal.

Stephanie McMahon summarized her message for Cody with just a few words, but it made the superstar realize he had to go all out in preparation for the biggest match of his career.

"It feels like it's now or never. There are things you have to earn, and when you're someone's kid, and you're a second generation or third generation, you have them all at your disposal from the beginning, but there is a difference to when you use them in the beginning and when you earn them. I felt like I had earned them. I remember Stephanie McMahon said this; she said, ' Use everything, use everything you have.'" [15:00 - 15:35]

She was right: Cody Rhodes on Stephanie McMahon's advice

Headlining WrestleMania against one of the most decorated champions in wrestling history is undoubtedly what every WWE superstar's goal would be. Cody Rhodes lived the dream and came very close to dethroning Roman Reigns, and many believe he will get another shot to make up for his loss.

Rhodes also knew how big the occasion was and likened it to getting elected as a country's president. Cody said that Stephanie telling him to exhaust every potential available resource was, in hindsight, the best decision.

Cody continued:

"There couldn't be a more appropriate time to use everything. Oh, WrestleMania. The main event, essentially getting elected president, is getting that match. The final match? Use it all. Leave no stone unturned. She was right." [15:36 - 15:50]

