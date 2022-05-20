Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence reportedly comes after major presentation for broadcast partners

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced her hiatus from the company, citing her family's needs.

WWE President Nick Khan will take the reigns from McMahon, acting as CBO in her absence. Recently, Stephanie was in attendance at the upfront presentations for the company's networks, FOX and NBC Universal, this Monday. NBC Universal shifted WWE to its sports division, which resulted in higher visibility, especially when promoting WrestleMania compared to last year's Super Bowl.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, Stephanie's announcement was made a few days after several WWE talents spoke at the upfront presentations for FOX and NBC Universal this Monday. The Miz and Bianca Belair represented WWE at the NBC presentations, while Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair attended the FOX upfronts.

During her tenure in an administrative role, Stephanie McMahon overlooked the enhancement of the brand's business reputation. As part of the creative team, she played a crucial role in developing the characters.

Triple H's health scare is a potential reason for Stephanie McMahon's hiatus

Triple H's cardiac arrest in September 2021 was a major concern for the family. After undergoing surgery, The Game officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

With Stephanie's announcement of her hiatus, it's been reported that her husband's health scare has been a key reason. Citing her family and children as her current focus, the former Women's Champion added that she'd return, but there's been no confirmation as to when.

Stephanie often teamed up with The Game during her time as an in-ring competitor. As a heel duo, she feuded with Ronda Rousey in the former UFC star's debut match at WrestleMania 34. The third-generation member of the McMahon family is often credited as one of the best heels of all time.

