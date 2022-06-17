Stephanie McMahon's message to WWE staff after Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman

By now, you may have heard the news that Stephanie McMahon has replaced Vince McMahon after the latter stepped down as WWE Chairman & CEO following the investigation over controversial allegations against him. Stephanie has put out a statement to the WWE staff regarding the situation.

It was announced that Vince McMahon's daughter would replace him as the interim Chairwoman & CEO of WWE. Vince has stepped away from his role until the investigation is carried out. He will, however, retain his role as the Head of Creative.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics put out two tweets stating Stephanie's message to the WWE staff. Stephanie said she's returning for a new role and is looking forward to working with some of the higher-ups and all other staff:

"I will be returning from my leave of absence and assuming the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO. I love our company and am excited to continue to work with our President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and our Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick. And of course, I look forward to working with all of you. My door is always open."

What will be the fallout of Stephanie McMahon taking over the throne?

It'll be interesting to see the fallout of the change in power. Stephanie McMahon had recently stepped away from her role as WWE's Chief Brand Officer to focus on her family, and she suddenly found herself taking over the company.

There are likely to be some big changes in the company, although that may not be the case from a creative standpoint. But WWE's approach to marketing and growth could change drastically.

Again, this is all assuming that Vince McMahon isn't coming back.

