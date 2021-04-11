"That was a mutual decision" - Stephanie McMahon on top AEW star's WWE exit

Stephanie McMahon has stated that Jon Moxley's exit from WWE was a mutual decision. McMahon compared his exit to WWE stars quitting the company in the 90s to join WCW.

Jon Moxley, FKA Dean Ambrose, left WWE in 2019 when his contract with the company expired. He decided not to enter into contract negotiations with WWE. A few months later, in May 2019, Moxley debuted on AEW television. Moxley has wrestled in AEW, NJPW and Bloodsport since his WWE exit.

While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Stephanie McMahon explained what WWE learned during the Monday Night Wars with WCW, but said that Moxley's case "is a little bit different."

“In his particular case, he was leaving anyway, and I do believe that was a mutual decision. Though, I wasn’t a part of those conversations. His case is a little bit different, but I remember back when it was WCW and the Monday Night Wars and our talent were getting stripped away and showing up on their show. I think it taught us a lot about business. Handshake deals don’t necessarily matter at the end of the day. You need to have contracts. You need to do business differently." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Two years later and Jon Moxley bailing from WWE is still the best decision any human being has ever made. pic.twitter.com/v9bRtogvxd — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) April 10, 2021

Stephanie McMahon discussed what WWE's goal is, stating that the company wants to be the "best" and constantly strives to figure out what they can do better.

Stephanie McMahon on AEW

On the same podcast, Stephanie McMahon also discussed AEW and the promotion being WWE's competitor. McMahon stated that competition can only make WWE better.

“Anything that’s competing for eyeballs and attention is a competitor. We’re all competing against each other, but in terms of a direct wrestling competitor, I think hopefully, it’s going to make you a better company."

She said that AEW can make WWE stronger, and is clearly not threatened by Tony Khan's promotion's emergence.

