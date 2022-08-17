Stephanie McMahon says Vince McMahon still has his eyes on WWE

Despite no longer being in charge of WWE, Stephanie McMahon says her father is still keeping his eyes on the company.

Last month, Vince McMahon took to social media to announce his retirement from running WWE. A few days later, it was revealed that he had resigned from the company and that all of his responsibilities would fall to his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

On this morning's WWE Earnings Call, Stephanie McMahon spoke about her father, who is still a controlling shareholder of the company. Stating that he still has eyes on the weekly product:

"Vince McMahon is still very much the controlling shareholder," Stephanie McMahon confirmed. "He still has his eyes for what is best for our business in terms of maximizing return to our shareholders, of which he is the biggest shareholder. Nick, Paul, Frank, and I remain focused on delivering the maximum results to our shareholders. We will properly evaluate any opportunity that comes our way with that lens in mind."

Stephanie McMahon believes they have the opportunity to grow WWE as a business

As Co-CEO of WWE alongside Nick Khan, Stephanie believes there is a great opportunity to grow the company.

She expressed that they'll do whatever it takes to continue to deliver entertainment to the masses:

"This business is something I believe in to my core. I believe in the impact we make on people’s lives, not only growing the business, which I believe we have so many opportunities to do as has been laid out by all of us, but because of the impact we make," Stephanie McMahon said. "We truly bring people together for generations from all over the world with all different backgrounds. We give them relief, entertainment, an opportunity to come together that is very rare, unusual, and special. Whatever we can do to continue to deliver on that promise is what we want to do." [H/T: Fightful]

