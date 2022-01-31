"He talked a lot of trash and put up a hell of a fight" - Stephanie McMahon sends big message after Royal Rumble 

The Royal Rumble event is in the books, and reactions to the show continue to flood the internet as we await the highly-anticipated episode of Monday Night RAW.

Stephanie McMahon reacted to WWE's latest premium live event on social media and specifically mentioned a few stars who impressed her with their performances.

WWE's Chief Brand Officer felt that despite Johnny Knoxville's shenanigans before the Rumble, the Jackass star looked great on his WWE debut. Stephanie McMahon also plugged the upcoming Jackass Forever movie:

"And who could forget @realjknoxville's @WWE debut! He talked alot of trash and put up a hell of a fight. While he might not be going home with a #WrestleMania title shot, we can all look forward to #JackassForever coming out February 4th!" tweeted Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon welcomed back all the returning stars at WWE Royal Rumble

Johnny Knoxville wasn't the only celebrity entrant in the Royal Rumble. Bad Bunny was also one of the competitors in the 30-man match.

Stephanie McMahon reserved special praise for the Grammy award-winning musician:

"Congratulations to all of last night's #RoyalRumble winners & competitors! What an incredible night! Welcome back to so many including @sanbenito - competing as if he never left! #BadBunny" wrote Stephanie McMahon.

The Rumble also featured several returning stars for the women's Royal Rumble. Stephanie McMahon was thrilled to see the likes of Lita, Michelle McCool, Ronda Rousey, and many others compete inside a WWE ring again.

"And @BellaTwins, @McCoolMichelleL, @MickieJames, @AmyDumas, @RealMelina, #MollyHolly, @RondaRousey, @TheBarbieBlank, @ArianeAndrew, #Ivory, @AliciaFoxy, @DanielleMoinet, @SarahRowe- welcome back, you killed it in the women's #RoyalRumble match!" said McMahon.

This year's Rumble might not have been the most memorable installment in the event's history, but it still had several newsworthy moments.

However, fan reactions to the show have not been all too favorable, as the latest Rumble seemingly followed a predictable pattern.

Were you satisfied with WWE's most recent Royal Rumble offering? Sound off in the comments section.

