Stephanie McMahon sends an emotional message before WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 27, 2025 01:51 GMT
Stephanie McMahon had a sad announcement (Credit: WWE.com)
Stephanie McMahon had an announcement (Credit: WWE.com)

After leaving WWE as a co-CEO a couple of years back, Stephanie McMahon is finally back in the company, working in various roles. She sent an emotional message tonight before RAW started.

Stephanie McMahon posted in honor of Memorial Day. She wrote an emotional message, talking about how tonight was about honoring the service men and women, as well as their families, who had made the sacrifice of their lives to defend the United States of America and all of its values. She ended by saying, Freedom was not free after all.

"Today we honor the service men and women, and their families, who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the values that make us all, American. Thank you to those who have served and those who serve today. 🙏“Freedom isn’t free” #MemorialDay🇺🇸," she wrote.
She put up the post just before WWE RAW started. McMahon recently returned to the company and has been regularly filming two shows.

She has been working with various stars since returning to WWE. She's currently filming "What's Your Story?" and "Stephanie's Places." Both are being broadcast regularly, showing McMahon in her new role in the company.

Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Angana Roy
