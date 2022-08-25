Stephanie McMahon sends a heartwarming message to Vince McMahon weeks after his retirement

Stephanie McMahon has sent out a heartwarming message to Vince McMahon weeks after his retirement.

On 17th June 2022, Vince stepped down from his position as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. Shortly afterward, he officially announced his retirement and Stephanie took responsibility as the co-CEO of the company along with Nick Khan.

Meanwhile, her husband Triple H has also taken the position as the new Head of Creative. Taking to social media, Stephanie sent a heartfelt message wishing her father on his birthday, as she posted a throwback photo and wrote:

"Happy Birthday Pop, I Love You!"

Check out Stephanie's post below:

Many fans and superstars, including Dana Brooke, also reacted to Stephanie's post and wished her father a happy birthday.

Stephanie McMahon revealed that Vince McMahon still has his eyes on WWE

Stephanie McMahon revealed that Vince McMahon still has his eyes on WWE despite his retirement.

Despite retiring from his official duties, Vince is still the controlling shareholder, as mentioned by his daughter. Speaking on a WWE Earnings Call, the CEO and Chairwoman of the company opened up about Vince's influence on the company.

She added that although she, Triple H, Nick Khan, and others have been working hard for the betterment of the business, they'll try to evaluate opportunities with Vince's perspective in mind.

"Vince McMahon is still very much the controlling shareholder," Stephanie McMahon confirmed. "He still has his eyes for what is best for our business in terms of maximizing return to our shareholders, of which he is the biggest shareholder. Nick, Paul, Frank, and I remain focused on delivering the maximum results to our shareholders. We will properly evaluate any opportunity that comes our way with that lens in mind."

What are your thoughts on Stephanie and Khan's way of managing the business so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

