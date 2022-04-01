Stephanie McMahon shares hilarious comment about The Undertaker on Twitter

Stephanie McMahon recently shared a hilarious throwback message about The Undertaker in her latest tweet.

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The company has arranged "The Undertaker Experience" for the fans at the WWE Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Stephanie McMahon also attended the event and posed for a picture on The Deadman's Throne. She shared the image on her official Twitter handle and added an amusing message in the caption.

As can be seen in the picture below, Stephanie is sitting on a unique throne. The structure resembles the one where Stephanie was strapped down during an infamous segment in the late 90s.

"I’d rather be on @undertaker's throne than strapped down to that symbol! What a trip down memory lane, the teams that worked on #SuperstoreAxxess truly outdid themselves. The Undertaker experience is incredible (looking at you Ben Brown!) #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF #SuperstoreAxxess," wrote Stephanie.

The segment in question was Stephanie and The Undertaker's "dark wedding," which was spoiled when Stone Cold Steve Austin came out and attacked The Deadman.

Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker's "dark wedding" was one of the controversial storylines of the Attitude Era

WWE was known for pushing the barrier during the Attitude Era with its controversial storylines. One such storyline introduced Stephanie McMahon to the WWE Universe.

The angle saw The Undertaker kidnapping Stephanie and then attempting to marry her in the "dark wedding." Thankfully for her, the wedding didn't go as planned due to Austin's interference.

The Undertaker has spoken up about the angle in past interviews:

"I think probably trying to kidnap Stephanie and marry Stephanie and all that that I did. That was out there when I started putting Stephanie on my symbol,” he said [H/T The Sun]

It was later revealed that the entire fiasco was Vince McMahon's doing, and he was exposed as "the higher power." The storyline helped establish the WWE Chairman as one of the biggest heels in the business.

