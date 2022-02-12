Stephanie McMahon shares huge milestone for WWE

Stephanie McMahon has released a statement about WWE making history once again in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Becky Lynch and Lita became the first female stars to be featured on billboards in Riyadh.

The duo is scheduled to collide at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for a first-time-ever bout, held at the Jeddah Superdome next Saturday. This will be the Hall of Famer's first bout in the country.

In a press release sent to Sportskeeda, Stephanie McMahon revealed that she's proud to share this incredible milestone. She added that it's remarkable to have the billboards proudly displayed on landmarks for millions of people in Saudi Arabia to see.

Check out McMahon's message below:

"I’m proud to share yet another milestone in what we call the Women’s Evolution. Today, in Saudi Arabia, the first-ever billboards featuring female WWE Superstars, Becky Lynch and Hall of Famer, Lita, were unveiled ahead of next Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Jeddah Superdome. From a hashtag that started in 2015, to the main events of WrestleMania, the first-ever Women’s match in Abu Dhabi in 2017 where men and women chanted “this is hope” to the first women’s match in Saudi Arabia in 2019 where the chant was simply “this is awesome.” And now, to have our female Superstars proudly displayed on landmarks for millions in Saudi Arabia to see, is remarkable. Thank you to our partners in the Kingdom and to all of you for supporting WWE and helping drive such meaningful impact around the world. Happy Super Bowl weekend."

Elimination Chamber will feature the highest number of female WWE Superstars in Saudi Arabia

There are currently three women's matches confirmed for Elimination Chamber. The first is the eponymous Chamber match, which involves Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and an unnamed competition.

After this week's SmackDown, it was announced that Ronda Rousey would team up with Naomi to take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at the event. Lastly, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Title against Lita.

That's a total of 12 women, which is a new record. WWE has shown why it is the global leader in sports entertainment once again.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming matches at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments below.

