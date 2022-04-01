"I think WrestleMania should be on everybody's bucket list" - Stephanie McMahon on the spectacle of WrestleMania

During a recent interview appearance, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon gave her opinion regarding the sheer spectacle WrestleMania offers.

This year's 'Mania will be broadcast this weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Like last year, the event will be split into two nights. This habit of a two-night 'Mania began in 2020 when WWE, alongside the rest of the world, was forced to adapt to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitting down with the Dallas-based publication, DMagazine, McMahon was asked to explain why WrestleMania should be considered such a noteworthy event for the casual viewer.

"I think WrestleMania should be on everyone’s bucket list because of the sheer spectacle of it all. It’s like part rock concert, part Broadway theatrical, part drama, part comedy, you name it. It has every aspect of entertainment all wrapped into one with some of the greatest athleticism you can see in sports or entertainment," Stephanie McMahon said.

When did Stephanie McMahon last compete at WrestleMania?

The first and only time Stephanie McMahon has competed in a WrestleMania match came in 2018 in New Orleans.

WrestleMania 34 saw McMahon partner with her husband Triple H to take on Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle and the debuting Ronda Rousey. McMahon and her husband lost the bout after Rousey forced the Chief Brand Officer to submit to a vicious armbar.

