Stephanie McMahon talks about WWE's plan to host another international stadium event

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about the company possibly hosting another show in Australia. WWE has been looking to expand its international platform this year after being locked in America for two years due to COVID.

WWE's last stadium show in the land Down Under was Super Showdown, which took place in front of 70,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the event, stars such as John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker all performed in front of adoring fans.

Whilst speaking at WWE's recent Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Stephanie spoke about the company's new TV deal with Australia and how that may lead to another stadium show.

"You look at our new deal in Australia with Foxtel, where we need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well and how are we looking at that in terms of our international Premium Live Events? How does that work in terms of our domestic strategy?… How are we gonna be able to maximize our opportunities there?" H/T Post Wrestling

Following the surprise retirement of her father Vince McMahon this past July, she took on the mantle of WWE Chairwoman. She is also co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan.

Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer shared a heartwarming reunion

Whilst backstage at Survivor Series WarGames, Stephanie was seen reuniting with The Phenom of WWE, The Undertaker.

The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion took to social media as he posted a lovely photo of himself and the 46-year-old together.

"Always great to see my friend Stephanie McMahon! Congratulations to all involved on Survivor Series WarGames, really enjoyed it!" posted The Deadman.

Now officially retired, The Undertaker no longer has to maintain his persona away from the ring. Which means his fans are finally getting the chance to get to know the man behind the character.

