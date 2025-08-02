Stephanie McMahon teases new role in WWE; confirms retirement

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:01 GMT
This is huge for Stephanie (image via WWE)
Stephanie McMahon is a name that has become synonymous with WWE over the past few decades. In recent years, the former Women's Champion has taken a more backseat role in the company,

As part of the countdown show for SummerSlam, Stephanie McMahon appeared on the panel and was asked about her in-ring status. McMahon revealed that she believed that she could no longer keep up with the women in WWE at present.

Although she has confirmed she is retired from in-ring competition, noting that she is now seen as more of a mouthpiece, it seems that she has teased a different role instead.

McMahon has always been one of the best talkers on the mic, and it seems that taking a role similar to Paul Heyman in the women's division could be something that works for her.

McMahon continues to make appearances for her husband, Triple H, and has been a part of some of the biggest moments in WWE history. Her in-ring career may be over, but it seems that she could be looking to do something more if there is an opening for her to work alongside the biggest names in the women's division on both RAW and SmackDown.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
