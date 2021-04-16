Stephanie McMahon thanks WWE Superstars, partners, and fans for WrestleMania success

Stephanie McMahon has released a statement thanking WWE Superstars, fans partners, and employees for helping to make WrestleMania 37 a success.

In a lengthy letter sent via email, WWE's Chief Brand Officer reinforced the importance and relevance of the company's new slogan: "Then. Now. Forever. Together" and went on to list the many incredible moments and accolades that helped make the Grandest Stage of them All feel particularly grand once again.

Here are a few snippets of what Stephanie McMahon had to say:

"On Saturday night, I stood on stage at Raymond James Stadium, surrounded by WWE Superstars, in front of a 103 ft long pirate ship, and looked out into a sea of fans. My father, WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, addressed the crowd and said: “Throughout this past year our WWE Superstars performed tirelessly for all of you. Week after week, month after month but we all knew there was something missing, something very important, THE most important, and that would be all of you, our fans, the WWE Universe.”

"The 25K in attendance erupted and the rest of us had tears in our eyes; reinforcing the meaning behind our new company signature that started the show, “Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

"It takes the effort of so many different people to make WrestleMania happen, especially during a global pandemic. Thank you to our friends, partners, employees, and of course, our Superstars for making it possible. I hope to see everyone in person soon."

The message of support and gratitude comes just 24 hours after the unexpected release of several WWE Superstars, including fan-favorites Billie Kay and Samoa Joe.

WrestleMania 37 proved to be a huge success for WWE

WrestleMania 37 Scores Big Numbers for WWE as Company Welcomes Fans for First Time in Over a Year https://t.co/EiHCy9gcmj — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2021

In her email, Stephanie McMahon also listed the various ways WWE had broken social media and interaction records across WrestleMania weekend, hammering home the relevance of the event.

"Across YouTube, WWE.com and WWE social media content during WrestleMania Week, video views hit 1.1 billion, 31 million hours of content was consumed, and WWE-related content saw 115 million engagements. WrestleMania was also the world’s most-social program both nights of the weekend, delivering 71 Twitter trends in the U.S. alone."

Will WrestleMania continue to grow in popularity if the event returns to a single-night spectacle as currently planned? Only time will tell.