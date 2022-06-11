×
Stephanie McMahon suggests Triple H a place to find potential talent for WWE

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got married in 2003
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 11, 2022 01:56 PM IST

Chief Brand Officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, has tipped her husband Triple H to potential talent for the company.

For those unaware, Triple H has played a big role in developing WWE NXT and scouting potential talent for the company over the years. The company has a specific program to help college athletes make a career in wrestling.

The promotion's 'Next in Line' program allows athletes to access its performance center in Orlando, Florida. Back in September 2021, Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed a NIL deal with the global juggernaut.

Stephanie recently attended a softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas at Austin. Post the match, she posted a picture with Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso.

In her post, she tagged The Game, suggesting him to look out for the talent present there.

"Congratulations @OU_Softball on winning the #WCWS last night! What a game to see live! Also, honored to meet the legendary @GassoPatty. Hey @tripleh, there are definitely some prospects for @wwe!" she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Congratulations @OU_Softball on winning the #WCWS last night! What a game to see live! Also, honored to meet the legendary @GassoPatty. Hey @tripleh, there are definitely some prospects for @wwe! https://t.co/CkTjuafE5h

Fans react to Stephanie McMahon suggesting Triple H a place to scout talent for WWE

McMahon is currently on a leave of absence from WWE due to family reasons. Despite not being at work, she showed that she has a keen eye for talent with her tweet.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were quick to take note of Stephanie's post, and it garnered quite a few reactions.

One fan thanked Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for their service to the promotion.

@sohaibahmed91 @StephMcMahon @OU_Softball @GassoPatty @TripleH @WWE Thank you both for all you do

Another suggested an interesting partnership.

@StephMcMahon @OU_Softball @GassoPatty @TripleH @WWE Let do this!! @OU_Athletics and @WWE partnership #ChampionshipMindset Two global brands together creating phenomenal synergy and impact.

People also showed love for the McMahon family.

@StephMcMahon @OU_Softball @GassoPatty @TripleH @WWE Now I'm even more of a McMahon fan!!!
@StephMcMahon @OU_Softball @GassoPatty @TripleH @WWE Thank you for bringing so much joy for us in Eastern NIGERIA through WWE Network

Some believe Stephanie's tenure with the company is over.

@StephMcMahon @OU_Softball @GassoPatty @TripleH @WWE Enjoy ur retirement Steph!

There has been no update on when McMahon will return to the company. With Triple H reprising his role as Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, it remains to be seen when she decides to be back in the business.

Edited by Debottam Saha

