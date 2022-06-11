Stephanie McMahon suggests Triple H a place to find potential talent for WWE

Chief Brand Officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, has tipped her husband Triple H to potential talent for the company.

For those unaware, Triple H has played a big role in developing WWE NXT and scouting potential talent for the company over the years. The company has a specific program to help college athletes make a career in wrestling.

The promotion's 'Next in Line' program allows athletes to access its performance center in Orlando, Florida. Back in September 2021, Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed a NIL deal with the global juggernaut.

Stephanie recently attended a softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas at Austin. Post the match, she posted a picture with Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso.

In her post, she tagged The Game, suggesting him to look out for the talent present there.

"Congratulations @OU_Softball on winning the #WCWS last night! What a game to see live! Also, honored to meet the legendary @GassoPatty. Hey @tripleh, there are definitely some prospects for @wwe!" she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Fans react to Stephanie McMahon suggesting Triple H a place to scout talent for WWE

McMahon is currently on a leave of absence from WWE due to family reasons. Despite not being at work, she showed that she has a keen eye for talent with her tweet.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were quick to take note of Stephanie's post, and it garnered quite a few reactions.

One fan thanked Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for their service to the promotion.

Another suggested an interesting partnership.

People also showed love for the McMahon family.

Some believe Stephanie's tenure with the company is over.

There has been no update on when McMahon will return to the company. With Triple H reprising his role as Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, it remains to be seen when she decides to be back in the business.

