Stephanie McMahons shares rare emotional message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Stephanie McMahon recently posted an emotional social media update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 48-year-old shared an old picture of herself alongside a WWE Hall of Famer.

Being the daughter of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie grew up in the wrestling business and developed close bonds with some of the stars very early on in her life. The one-time WWF Women's Champion has often spoken about her friendship with the legendary André the Giant.

Stephanie McMahon recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself sitting alongside the late professional wrestler. The former WWE Chairwoman thanked her 'old friend' for welcoming her home.

"Thank you for welcoming me home my old friend 🙏❤️🙏 #StephaniesPlaces," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Stephanie McMahon recalls being with Triple H during the latter's time away from WWE due to injury in 2001

Stephanie McMahon recently hosted CM Punk in the first episode of Stephanie's Places. However, before welcoming The Second City Saint, she spoke to her husband, Triple H.

The WWE Head of Creative spoke about returning from a massive injury in 2001. McMahon noted that she remembered it very well as she was with The Game during the time. Stephanie stated it was the first time she had seen Triple H in doubt, and the veteran even told her how nervous he was.

The former Co-Chief Executive Officer noted that she was in love with Triple H at that time. McMahon added she felt the same about her husband nearly two and a half decades later.

"So, I remember this because I was with you. It was the first time that I had ever seen you have a moment of doubt. And so, here I am, I'm all in love with you and everything, and still am very much, and you told me you were nervous that they weren't gonna care," she said.

Stephanie McMahon departed from WWE in January 2023. It will be interesting to see if she returns to the Stamford-based company in a leadership role in the coming future.

