Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after her first major WWE title match is confirmed at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer has sent a bold message to a current champion after the events of Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. Vaquer is all set to take on Naomi in a Women's World Title match at Clash in Paris.At Evolution 2025, Stephanie won the Evolution Battle Royal and earned a title shot at the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris. Later in the night, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event to become the new Women's World Champion.Tonight, Naomi defeated IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to retain her title. Shortly after, Stephanie Vaquer stated the following regarding her title match at Clash in Paris.&quot;Naomi. Congratulations! You just won a free pass to hell. Because in Paris, you're going to face La Primera, and I'm going to become the new champion.&quot;Naomi is the top female star on the red brand at the moment. She pinned one of WWE's biggest stars, Rhea Ripley, to retain the Women's World Title tonight at SummerSlam Night Two. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Vaquer at Clash in Paris and leave with the belt still on her waist.