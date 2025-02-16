  • home icon
  Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence with a major tease after making WWE history at NXT Vengeance Day 2025

Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence with a major tease after making WWE history at NXT Vengeance Day 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:00 GMT
Vaquer is the new NXT Women
Vaquer is the new NXT Women's North American Champion [Image credit: WWE's X account]

Stephanie Vaquer has officially become the third woman in the lineage of the NXT Women's North American Championship. She made history by becoming the first-ever South American-born champion in WWE history and later broke her silence with a major tease.

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 opened in the best way possible, with Stephanie Vaquer overcoming the odds to end the NXT Women's North American Championship reign of Fallon Henley. Henley had dethroned the inaugural title holder Kelani Jordan and has suffered the same fate against Vaquer.

When speaking to Sarah Schreiber before the co-main event, the first-ever South American-born WWE champion Stephanie Vaquer said that she made history, but her night wasn't over as she was going to stay to watch the main event, with her friend Giulia defending the NXT Women's Championship.

also-read-trending Trending
"Today, I make history. I am the NXT Women's North American Champion. But my night is over, not yet. Because I'm going to stay and watch the main event. Gracias," she said.
Vaquer is arguably a level above most and when speaking about the extremely talented and stacked women's division in the developmental brand, it's hard to see bigger names than her and NXT Women's Champion Giulia.

Vaquer may look to reach double champion status sooner than we think and it's going to be interesting to see how her title reign plays out.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
