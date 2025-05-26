Stephanie Vaquer confronted by two longtime veteran stars in the crowd at WWE Battleground 2025

Stephanie Vaquer was out for her defense of the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Battleground 2025, and she was confronted by two long-term rivals and longtime veterans at the ringside area.

In one of the marquee matches of the night at WWE Battleground, Stephanie Vaquer was booked in a title defense against the formidable Jordynne Grace, who has been one of WWE's biggest signings in recent times in terms of impact.

When Stephanie Vaquer entered the arena, two women stood up to her at the ringside - Chik Tormenta and Dalys la Caribeña. Tormenta is 40 years old, and Dalys is 50. The two veterans are also former rivals of Vaquer.

The interaction likely had something to do with the upcoming Worlds Collide event, which will be a WWE-AAA crossover for the first time ever, and it's set to happen on the same day as Money in the Bank 2025 in Los Angeles.

It's going to be a double treat for fans in LA, who get to witness both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. It's going to be interesting to see what WWE does with Vaquer at the event.

One thing is for sure: it's going to be a big one to look forward to.

