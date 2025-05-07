Stephanie Vaquer confronts her next challenger following brutal match; WWE championship match confirmed

Stephanie Vaquer's next challenger was determined tonight on NXT. La Primera confronted her following a brutal match.

Since Stephanie Vaquer won the NXT Women's Championship, she has many challengers gunning for her title. For the past couple of weeks, Jordynne Grace has been vocal about wanting a title shot against La Primera, and even Giulia has made it clear that she wants to regain the title. Both women had a chance against The Dark Angel at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, but they were unsuccessful.

Despite this, Jordynne Grace and Giulia have not given up. Hence, both women competed in a number one contender's match tonight. Grace and Giulia delivered a spectacle that was every bit as brutal as it was entertaining.

In the end, The Juggernaut was able to win the bout. Now, she will face Vaquer for the NXT Women's Title at Battleground. Following the win, Vaquer came out to the ring and both women had an intense staredown as the show went off the air.

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace will be able to win the NXT Women's title at Battleground 2025.

