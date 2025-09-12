Stephanie Vaquer discusses relationship with WWE Hall of Famer: "I love Booker T"

Stephanie Vaquer is one of the biggest female stars in the world of professional wrestling today. She is set to face IYO SKY at the upcoming WrestlePalooza PLE for the vacant Women's World Championship. In a recent interview, she discussed her relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Before becoming a major star on RAW, La Primera was the face of NXT's Women's division. She became the first woman to hold the NXT Women's Championship and Women's North American Championship at the same time.

Stephanie's signature move Devil's Kiss has always been well appreciated by everyone. One of the most iconic parts of her NXT matches was when Booker T used to cheer in sync with Stephanie's Devil's Kiss on commentary. During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, she said that she misses Booker and appreciated her commentary.

"Yeah, I miss Booker T. I love Booker T.... I don't know. I love that because it's I think he don't think a lot about that. He just do it and he did really good." She said.

Fans are excited to see Stephanie Vaquer compete at WrestlePalooza. It will be interesting to see if she can leave Indianapolis with the title.

Stephanie Vaquer talks about wrestling in Chile

During the same interview, Stephanie was asked about her wish to visit Chile. It would be her first visit to her home country as a signed WWE wrestler. The interviewer asked her about her aspirations for wrestling in Chile.

She clarified that she had never wrestled before in Chile and also talked about wrestling there. She stated that it's her dream to compete in a match there.

"Yeah, because I mean no back because I never wrestled before in Chile. So, my dream really, it's a dream. My first match, professional match in Chile with WWE, that will be amazing. " [3:10-3:29] she said.

Stephanie Vaquer also stated that she will be on next week's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what she has to say.

