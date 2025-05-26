Stephanie Vaquer gets a new nickname in WWE following huge title defense

Stephanie Vaquer is the face of the WWE NXT women's division and she proved it once again at WWE Battleground, against arguably the most formidable name on her resume. She even got a new nickname following that.
At NXT Battleground, La Primera Stephanie Vaquer faced the incredible Jordynne Grace, who Nick Khan personally referred to as a game-changing signing for WWE. It marked the second year in a row that Grace challenged for the title at Battleground. Unfortunately for Grace, it was also the second year in a row that she lost.
However, Stephanie Vaquer had to earn her win against Jordynne Grace, and after doing so, she was referred to on commentary as the "measuring stick of the women's division" - a new nickname for La Primera.
There truly are few wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender, who have impressed the way Vaquer has in recent times. It is her time right now, and she has an vice-like grip on the NXT Women's Championship.
Now that Jordynne Grace is behind her, she has some other things to deal with. She had a momentary confrontation with two AAA stars, Dalys la Caribeña and Chik Tormenta.
Perhaps Worlds Collide is where we'll see Vaquer's next defense.