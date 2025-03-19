  • home icon
Stephanie Vaquer gets surprising new challenger after making WWE history; watches Jordynne Grace get viciously brutalized

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 01:02 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace
Stephanie Vaquer is the current NXT Women's Champion (Source: WWE NXT on X and WWE.com)

Stephanie Vaquer came face to face with a surprising new challenger tonight for her title on NXT. She even watched Jordynne Grace get attacked.

It looks like Jaida Parker is ready to step up. After pulling off a historic win last week against Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer kicked off this week's episode of NXT. She said that she chose to come to NXT because she wanted to make history in the best women's division on the planet and she proved why she was called La Primera last week. She then said that holding both titles makes her the best of the best and she was waiting for her first challenger.

also-read-trending Trending

Jordynne Grace's music hit and she walked out. She congratulated Stephanie Vaquer on becoming a double champion. She then reminded her that she beat Roxanne Perez last week, indicating that she was next in line for a title shot.

At that moment, Jaida Parker ambushed Grace and took the mic. Parker said that Grace was not next in line because the line started with her. She then got in the ring and told Vaquer she was not waiting till NXT Stand & Deliver to make her point. Parker informed Le Primera to bask in her glory because her title reign wasn't going to last long.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this storyline on the black and silver brand.

Edited by Harish Raj S
