Stephanie Vaquer gives new name to her tag team with Rhea Ripley

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:05 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer (via Vaquer
Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer (via Vaquer's X/Twitter)

Ahead of WWE RAW tonight, Stephanie Vaquer posted a story and coined a name for her alliance with Rhea Ripley. Mami seemed quite impressed with the name, judging by her Instagram story.

On RAW, the WWE Universe was treated to a massive Eight-Woman Tag Team match. Ripley, Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella took on Naomi, Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green. In the end, the babyfaces picked up a huge win.

Shortly before RAW, Stephanie Vaquer posted a photo with Rhea Ripley and called the duo "Mami & Mamacita." The Nightmare posted a couple of emojis while sharing Vaquer's story, hinting that she liked the name.

Rhea Ripley is all set to compete in a huge Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2025. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, she will take on IYO SKY and Naomi in a Women's World Title match. It's been a while since Mami last held the Women's World Title, and she would love to get her hands on the coveted belt once again.

Naomi cashed in her MITB contract during the main event of Evolution 2025 and pinned SKY to become the new Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if she manages to leave SummerSlam with the belt as well.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
