Stephanie Vaquer makes first ever WWE title defense

Stephanie Vaquer recently won the NXT Women's North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day. She has already defended her title for the first time on the black and silver brand.

Stephanie Vaquer made an immediate impact as soon as she arrived in NXT. She formed a formidable team with Giulia and feuded with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. She even participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

Just a few months after making her debut, Vaquer won the NXT Women's North American Championship from Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day 2025. It looks like she is already on a quest to prove that she is the most dominant champion in the developmental brand as she has defended her title for the first time since winning it.

Last week on NXT, Karmen Petrovic defeated Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan in a number-one contender's match to earn a shot at the NXT North American Title. Tonight on the black and silver brand, both women squared off in the ring, with the title on the line. Despite Karmen's best efforts, Stephanie was able to defeat her and retain her title after an impressive showing.

It will be interesting to see who will step up next to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

