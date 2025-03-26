Stephanie Vaquer makes history once again after defeating 30-year-old WWE star

Stephanie Vaquer made history at WWE Roadblock by becoming the first woman to win two championships in NXT. She made history again on the latest episode of the black-and-silver brand.

The Dark Angel successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker in the first match of the night. She then defended the Women's North American Title against Fallon Henley in the main event.

Stephanie Vaquer wasn't a hundred percent going into the second match. During the bout, Fallon Henley drove her into the apron and slammed her face on the announce table. She then kicked the champion in the midsection. Vaquer tried to fight back but got stopped. Stephanie blocked a kick and slapped her opponent.

She planted the Fatal Influence member with a superplex, and the two stars exchanged strikes. Stephanie Vaquer nailed her with Eat Defeat and hit a running meteora in the corner. Fallon Henley slammed The Dark Angel with a modified suplex.

Stephanie attacked Jacy Jayne at ringside, but Jazmyn Nyx nailed her with a Pele Kick. Vaquer shoved Fallon into Nyx and hit the 30-year-old with her finishing move, SVB, to win the match.

Vaquer is now also the first NXT star in history to successfully defend two titles in one night. She did what even Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins couldn't do when they were double champions.

