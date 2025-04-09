Stephanie Vaquer makes shocking revelation to WWE Official Ava

Stephanie Vaquer had a big decision to make tonight. She announced it to Ava.

At NXT Roadblock 2025, Stephanie Vaquer made history by becoming a double champion when she won the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia. However, her time as double champion didn't last long, as she had to relinquish the NXT Women's North American Championship last week on the black and silver brand. She agreed to do it on the condition that she could choose her Stand & Deliver opponent, and Ava agreed.

Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker argued why they deserve a title shot. However, tonight, after Grace and Parker's match, Giulia made her return and laid out La Primera. Following this attack, she hinted that she wanted a rematch against Vaquer.

Later on in the night, the NXT Women's Champion met Ava in her office. When the NXT GM asked her about her decision, La Primera said she would defend her title against Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Giulia at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Vaquer can successfully defend her title at Stand & Deliver in her toughest challenge yet.

