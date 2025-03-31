Stephanie Vaquer reacts to a huge surprise at UFC Mexico City: "I’m proud to represent my WWE family."

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer recently shared her exhilarating experience attending UFC Mexico City. The 32-year-old star is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion.

Vaquer has been on an impressive trajectory in NXT. During the March 11 edition of NXT Roadblock, she defeated Giulia in a Winner-Take-All match, winning the NXT Women's Championship and retaining her North American title. With this win, she created history, becoming the first female double champion in NXT history.

Stephanie Vaquer attended UFC Mexico City this past week. The champ, who celebrated her birthday on March 29, received a special surprise during the event, with several people greeting her. The star was grateful for the reception and gifts that came her way. She took to X/Twitter to thank everyone for creating the beautiful moment. Vaquer proudly represented her WWE family. She highlighted the mutual respect between WWE and UFC, two sports and entertainment giants owned by the same parent company.

"I had an extraordinary experience at UFC México City!!! Thank you for the amazing birthday surprise—with beautiful gifts and so much love ❤️ I’m proud to represent my WWE family at UFC."

Stephanie Vaquer is on a stellar run

Since defeating Giulia at NXT Roadblock, Stephanie Vaquer has not looked back. The star continued her dominance on the March 25 episode of NXT, where she was slated to defend both titles.

La Primera was in the opening match of the show against Jaida Parker. She pinned her opponent in the hard-hitting matchup to retain the NXT Women's Championship. During the main event, Vaquer was in action again, this time against Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Fatal Influence tried to interfere in the matchup, but Vaquer managed to hit the SVB on her opponent for the win.

After the match, Jordynne Grace confronted the champion, indicating she was eyeing championship gold in NXT.

