Stephanie Vaquer receives a warning from heel faction; 26-year-old star noticeably absent from the segment

Stephanie Vaquer was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She was confronted by Fatal Influence, who were noticeably missing a member.

The Dark Angel spoke about Jordynne Grace becoming the #1 contender for her NXT Women's Championship. She said she had respect for Big Momma Pump and mentioned that the latter was on top of TNA and now wanted to ascend to the top of NXT.

Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne interrupted her. However, the third member, Jazmyn Nyx, was not there. The 26-year-old did not appear during the segment at all. Henley told Vaquer that she had been on top ever since she got there and that she was one of a kind. She said that was going to make Stephanie Vaquer's downfall that much sweeter.

Jacy Jayne pointed out that they both know what it was like to win a title, as she has never held singles gold in WWE. She stated that NXT was Fatal Influence's world, and La Primera didn't belong in it. Jacy then spoke about them taking the title off her hands.

Jordyne Grace came out and told Stephanie Vaquer that she'd beat her at Battleground and that nobody was going to stop her. Jacy Jayne told them that it doesn't matter who wins the match, as it'll be Fatal Influence for the taking.

