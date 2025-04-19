Stephanie Vaquer retains NXT Women's Championship by defeating three top superstars at Stand & Deliver

Stephanie Vaquer has retained the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver. She defeated Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Giulia in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

At Roadblock, Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women's Championship. At the time, she was also the reigning Women's North American Champion, and the win over Giulia meant that the 32-year-old superstar became the first female double champion in the history of the developmental brand. However, she was asked to vacate the North American Title, and her reign ended at 45 days. The vacant title was won by Sol Ruca at Stand & Deliver.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship after pinning Parker. Giulia and Grace were momentarily taken out of the match, allowing La Primera to secure a huge win at Stand & Deliver.

In July 2024, Shawn Michaels announced that Vaquer had signed with WWE. She began her career in the NXT brand before making her in-ring debut at a live event in Mexico City, defeating Isla Dawn.

Not even a year into her WWE career, and Stephanie Vaquer has already found a huge amount of success. She is set to defend her title against Roxanne Perez on the upcoming edition of NXT after the former champion confronted her backstage at Stand & Deliver.

