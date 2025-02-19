Stephanie Vaquer's first-ever challenger for the WWE Women's North American Championship revealed on NXT

Over the weekend, Stephanie Vaquer became the NXT Women's North American Champion. She defeated Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day, and now she has learned who will be her first challenger for the gold.

Ad

Unfortunately for Henley, she is nowhere in the picture as of now, but Karmen Petrovic is. The 29-year-old shocked the world as she picked up the win over Kelani Jordan and Jada Parker tonight on NXT.

It was a rather controversial victory, as Petrovic's "man," Ashante "Thee" Adonis played a huge role. He not only pulled her out of the ring at a crucial moment, but he also helped her back in to capitalize on Parker's arrogance and pin Jordan for the win.

Ad

Trending

Ms. Parker looked like she had the match in the bag, but took some time out to celebrate. This gave Petrovic a window of opportunity, and she took advantage, making her the new No.1 contender for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's North American Championship.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Petrovic's win was huge, but the night did not end well for her. As mentioned earlier, Fallon Henley was not included in this match, but she soon made her intentions known, attacking Petrovic alongside her Fatal Influence stablemates.

It will be interesting to see how this ties into everything, and more importantly, how Stephanie Vaquer will fare against her first challenge, which is scheduled next week in Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback