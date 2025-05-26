Stephanie Vaquer's internet-breaking Battleground victory: WWE icon Bayley reacts

Stephanie Vaquer has retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground. The latter, who arrived in NXT around the same time as Stephanie and Giulia, pushed Vaquer to the absolute brink in their clash today. WWE icon Bayley watched the match from home and had an interesting reaction.

However, it was not enough to unseat the champion. Vaquer outmaneuvered Grace, escaping the Spiral Tap and securing a pinfall victory to retain her championship. This victory further solidified her status as the face of the NXT women’s division.

Following the contest, Bayley took to Instagram, sharing a picture of Stephanie standing victorious with the title on her television screen, raising her finger. The Role Model also raised her finger, revealing she was watching the match and perhaps keeping an eye on the emerging NXT star.

You can check Bayley's Instagram story below:

Bayley was abruptly written off WWE television the week before WrestleMania, where she was injured in kayfabe by Becky Lynch. This facilitated a feud between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship, elevating the title’s stature.

Bayley is expected to return soon, perhaps to seek revenge on Becky Lynch or face both women in a triple-threat battle for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The fact that Stephanie Vaquer has already appeared on WWE RAW a few times means she could be promoted to the main roster before too long. We could see a clash for the Intercontinental Championship between Bayley, who could be champion by then, and Stephanie Vaquer, now a full-time main roster player. Bayley’s Instagram story might be a subtle hint towards what is to come next, somewhere down the line.

