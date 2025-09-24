Stephanie Vaquer's WWE star boyfriend sends emotional message following major title win

Stephanie Vaquer won the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza when she was able to defeat Iyo Sky in perhaps the match of the night. This title win marks her third in 2025 as she has climbed through the ranks in WWE from NXT to RAW. It seems that Vaquer's father isn't the only one who was emotional when she was able to lift that championship on Saturday night, since her partner, Myles Bourne, recently took to Instagram to share the following message. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I’m so proud of you. You are so special and amazing in and out of the ring. Never doubted you for a moment, keep reaching for the stars mi amor. Congratulations mi campeóna, I love you.&quot; he wrote. Myles and Stephanie confirmed their relationship back in June, but have been dating for much longer, seemingly meeting when they were both working in NXT, before she was later promoted to RAW. Stephanie Vaquer will have a keen eye on WWE SmackDown this week The real work has only just begun for the Women's World Champion, since she is now the target rather than the woman chasing the title. Vaquer's next match will be against the winner of SmackDown's triple threat WWE Women's Championship match. Stephanie Vaquer will take on either Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, or Nia Jax at Crown Jewel for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, which is currently held by Liv Morgan. Morgan has been out of action for several months after suffering a shoulder injury in a match on RAW against Kairi Sane, which means that she won't be on hand to defend her title this year. Cody Rhodes is the reigning champion for the men, and will be defending his title against Seth Rollins when the two men go one-on-one on October 11th at Crown Jewel: Perth.