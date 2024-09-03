Stephanie Vaquer sends a cryptic message ahead of her WWE debut; seemingly reacts to Giulia's arrival

Stephanie Vaquer has signed with WWE but hasn't debuted on live TV in the company. Ahead of her inevitable debut, the 31-year-old sent a message on social media.

In July 2024, Vaquer's signing was officially confirmed by Shawn Michaels, who announced the news on Twitter/X. Later that month, she made her WWE in-ring debut at a live event in Mexico City, defeating Isla Dawn.

On Twitter/X, Vaquer sent a cryptic message after Giulia's WWE debut at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

“Lo bueno tarda en llegar para los que saben esperar,” wrote Vaquer. [Translated via Google: Good things take time to come for those who know how to wait.]

Check out Vaquer's tweet:

Rhea Ripley talked about Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia signing with WWE

Rhea Ripley opened up about Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia signing with WWE and is excited about the growth of the company's women's division.

Speaking with TV Insider, Ripley explained that Vaquer and Giulia will be incredible signings for WWE.

"I think it’s amazing. I love watching the women’s division grow and flourish. Having all these incredible women come to WWE is only going to elevate the women’s division even more. I can’t wait to see the kind of matches they put on NXT. I think they are going to be incredible. Once they come up to RAW and SmackDown, that’s where the fun begins. I’m so excited about that. I think it’s going to be a massive change for them, but a good change."

At NXT No Mercy, Giulia confronted Roxanne Perez after the latter retained the NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker. The 30-year-old superstar could be in line for a shot at Perez's championship.

Meanwhile, Vaquer is yet to make her WWE TV debut. It remains to be seen what plans NXT has in store for her.

