Stephanie Vaquer sends an emotional message after winning WWE championship

Stephanie Vaquer has been on a roll ever since joining WWE. She recently won the Crown Jewel Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton in Perth, Australia last weekend. Following her major victory, she sent an emotional message to all her fans across the world via Instagram.After an intense bout at WrestlePalooza, Stephanie overcame the Genius of the Sky to capture her first World Championship in WWE. Following her title win, she was set to face the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton from SmackDown at Crown Jewel for the Women's Crown Jewel title. The Women's World Champion made history once again by emerging victorious at Perth, Australia. After the match, she took to Instagram to reflect on her victory. She shared a quote in Spanish along with it's translation to address her fans. &quot;You believe in me, and now I believe in me together we will keep making history; &quot;Los soñadores convierten lo imposible en metas y esas metas marcan para siempre la historia&quot;; &quot;Dreamers turn the impossible into goals, and those goals mark history forever&quot;&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what is next for Stephanie Vaquer following her historic win at Crown Jewel in Australia. Stephanie Vaquer started crying after her match at Crown JewelStephanie Vaquer won the Women's Crown Jewel Championship after hitting Tiffany with a Spiral Tap and pinning her. She was then presented with the Crown Jewel ring and the Championship belt by the Game Triple H. This made the Women's World Champion tear up as she got overwhelmed with emotions. She proceeded to cut a promo talking about her immense success in the Stamford-based promotion. She thanked the fans for believing in her and also stated that she also believes in herself now.WWE has been heavily pushing Stephanie Vaquer ever since she joined the company. It will be great to see what all Triple H has planned for her now that she's a Champion.