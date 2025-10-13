  • home icon
  • Stephanie Vaquer sends an emotional message after winning WWE championship

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:22 GMT
Women's Crown Jewel Champion Stephanie Vaquer (Image via WWE's Official Website)

Stephanie Vaquer has been on a roll ever since joining WWE. She recently won the Crown Jewel Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton in Perth, Australia last weekend. Following her major victory, she sent an emotional message to all her fans across the world via Instagram.

After an intense bout at WrestlePalooza, Stephanie overcame the Genius of the Sky to capture her first World Championship in WWE. Following her title win, she was set to face the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton from SmackDown at Crown Jewel for the Women's Crown Jewel title.

The Women's World Champion made history once again by emerging victorious at Perth, Australia. After the match, she took to Instagram to reflect on her victory. She shared a quote in Spanish along with it's translation to address her fans.

"You believe in me, and now I believe in me together we will keep making history; "Los soñadores convierten lo imposible en metas y esas metas marcan para siempre la historia"; "Dreamers turn the impossible into goals, and those goals mark history forever"" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Stephanie Vaquer following her historic win at Crown Jewel in Australia.

Stephanie Vaquer started crying after her match at Crown Jewel

Stephanie Vaquer won the Women's Crown Jewel Championship after hitting Tiffany with a Spiral Tap and pinning her. She was then presented with the Crown Jewel ring and the Championship belt by the Game Triple H.

This made the Women's World Champion tear up as she got overwhelmed with emotions. She proceeded to cut a promo talking about her immense success in the Stamford-based promotion. She thanked the fans for believing in her and also stated that she also believes in herself now.

WWE has been heavily pushing Stephanie Vaquer ever since she joined the company. It will be great to see what all Triple H has planned for her now that she's a Champion.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
