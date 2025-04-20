Stephanie Vaquer sends a message to Charlotte Flair after her loss at WrestleMania 41; compares their a**es

Stephanie Vaquer has reacted to Charlotte Flair hitting her signature move, The Devil's Kiss, during her Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton.

Flair and Stratton pushed each other to the absolute limit in their title match. The Queen, unfortunately, failed to get her hand raised and add another championship to her already impressive list of accomplishments.

On X, the reigning NXT Women's Champion compared her and Flair's rears, stating that there is a "big difference" between the two of them.

"I thinks there’s a big difference between hers and mine," wrote Vaquer.

Flair earned herself a shot at the WWE Women's Championship after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion had the opportunity to end Stratton's first-ever reign as Women's Champion on the main roster.

Meanwhile, earlier in the weekend, Vaquer was successful in her NXT Women's Championship defense against Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Giulia in a Fatal Four-Way Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

She recently made history as the first-ever woman to become a double champion in NXT. However, the 32-year-old vacated the NXT Women's North American Championship and has decided to focus on defending her NXT Women's Championship.

