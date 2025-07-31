  • home icon
  • Stephanie Vaquer sends a message to CM Punk after posing for backstage WWE photo with him

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:04 GMT
Punk posing with female stars (via Nikki Bella's Instagram)

Stephanie Vaquer sent a message to CM Punk on Instagram after he posed for a picture with her and other female stars. Punk is quite popular among WWE's female stars and is occasionally seen posing for photos with many of them.

The Dark Angel has been one of the most over female stars in all of WWE for quite some time now. Many fans believe she is the future of the women's division and will be a megastar on the main roster in the coming years.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently shared a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram account. In one of the photos, CM Punk can be seen posing with Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY. Punk commented on the photo shortly after, and received an amusing response from Vaquer, as can be seen below:

"We love your queen energy 🥰 hahaha."

CM Punk seems to be a big fan of Stephanie Vaquer

Last year, Punk appeared at NYC's Fanatics Fest event and spoke at a Q&A session. He heaped praise on several superstars, including Stephanie Vaquer.

Check out his comments below:

“Roxanne Perez is the present, and as far as the future, yeah the future looks good for her too, it’s the same thing with Bron Breakker. Uber talented, head on her shoulders, sky’s the limit, I want to see what she can do on the main roster. But also I know there’s some heavy hitters coming to NXT. Stephanie Vaquer, I think Giulia is coming, so if they’re going to NXT, I wanna see them mix it up with Roxanne Perez. I think that’s gonna be some Dynamite stuff.” [H/T WrestleTalk]
CM Punk will be competing in a massive title match at SummerSlam this weekend. The Best in the World will battle Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

