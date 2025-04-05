Stephanie Vaquer sends a message reacting to Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton heated promo on WWE SmackDown

Stephanie Vaquer has reacted to Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's heated promo from this week's WWE SmackDown. The two superstars took personal shots, reportedly unscripted, at each other during the closing moments of their exchange.

Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 41. The Queen became the #1 contender after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and choosing to challenge for the Women's Championship.

On X (formerly Twitter), the reigning NXT Women's Champion reacted to the promo between Stratton and Flair.

Check out Vaquer's reaction on X:

During their exchange on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton called Flair a "nepo baby," taking shots at her by bringing up her Hall of Fame father, Ric Flair. She continued by adding that Flair would be left all by herself after losing at WrestleMania 41 before making things quite personal with her "0-3" comment. In response, The Queen claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DM's. Kaiser is dating Stratton in real life.

Stratton and Flair have crossed paths on the mic on multiple occasions leading up to their match. A few weeks back, they were involved in a huge brawl on SmackDown. However, things were taken to the next level with their exchange on this week's show.

