Stephanie Vaquer sends a warning ahead of major WWE title match; blockbuster feud teased

Stephanie Vaquer is gearing up for a major title match at Vengeance Day. Ahead of that, she sent a warning to her opponent.

Stephanie Vaquer made her NXT debut in October 2024 with an impressive win over Wren Sinclair. Over the next few weeks, she teamed with Giulia. After weeks of impressive performances, The Dark Angel is now aiming to win her first title in the company, and she has her eyes set on Fallon Henley and the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Stephanie and Fallon Henley will lock horns for the title at NXT Vengeance. On the black and silver brand tonight, Vaquer faced Jacy Jayne in a singles match and picked up an impressive win. Later at night, she was in the parking lot when she was asked about her upcoming title match. Stephanie said she would make history at Vengeance Day by winning the championship.

Trending

Vaquer also noted that she came to NXT to become a champion. She told the Women's North American Champion that Jacy Jayne or Jazmyn Nyx won't be able to help her at Vengeance Day 2025. During this segment, Lola Vice walked toward Vaquer before moving away. The Dark Angel acknowledged her presence, teasing a future feud between these two women.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer will be able to win her first title in NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback