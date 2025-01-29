Stephanie Vaquer set to challenge for major WWE title for the first time ever

Tonight on NXT, it was revealed that Stephanie Vaquer is set for a major challenge. For the first time, the latter will challenge for a WWE title in the form of Fallon Henley's Women's North American Championship.

The announcement was made after Henley successfully defended the title against Shotzi tonight. A few weeks ago, Shotzi defeated Vaquer and won the right to challenge for the title. At times, Henley looked like this could be her last match as champion. Fortunately, she got the pin on Shotzi, retaining her title.

Unfortunately, though, she did not get to celebrate for even a second, as Stephanie Vaquer made her presence felt. She stared down Fallon Henley, who held the Women's North American Championship up high.

It was then announced that the two would go head-to-head at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

The match is one of three title matches announced for the event. The NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship will also be defended tonight.

Vengeance Day is an epic event; all eyes will be on the Women's North American Championship match. Fans will be watching to see if Stephanie Vaquer can win her first WWE title.

