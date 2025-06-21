Stephanie Vaquer teaches Sheamus to twerk [WATCH]

Sheamus has spent most of his time competing at events for WWE or traveling on the road for months. Recently, RAW's newest star, Stephanie Vaquer, taught The Celtic Warrior to twerk.

Ad

Sheamus is a legend in WWE, and the veteran has been in the industry for over two decades. Along with multiple in-ring accomplishments, the former WWE Champion has a YouTube channel dedicated to bodybuilding and physical health called Celtic Warrior Workouts, for which he recently received a Gold Play Button from the platform.

On the most recent episode of the Celtic Warrior Workouts, Stephanie Vaquer trained with the multi-time World Champion. During their training session, Vaquer taught the former WWE Champion how to do salsa and suggested he add it to his on-screen personality. Later, she showed the veteran how to twerk properly and taught him a few moves. You can check out the video below:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah. No, with that... You did great," Vaquer said. (From 13:20 to 13:40)

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer and Sheamus lost their respective matches on WWE RAW

Stephanie Vaquer made waves in the women's division and quickly received her main roster call-up when she impressed the fans and critics at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. After losing the NXT Women's Championship, she joined Monday Night RAW.

Elsewhere, Sheamus went on a hiatus when he failed to defeat Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas. Upon his return, he defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in separate one-on-one matches on the red brand.

Ad

Later, the management announced eight Fatal-4-Way matches for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Vaquer and The Celtic Warrior entered the tournament but failed to make an impact, as neither qualified for the semi-finals from their respective divisions.

Stephanie Vaquer lost her match to Asuka on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, the multi-time World Champion lost his match to Jey Uso. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both stars on the red brand in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More