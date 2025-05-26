Stephanie Vaquer thrown into commentary table; Booker T left absolutely speechless

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently locked horns with Jordynne Grace with the NXT Women's Championship on the line at Battleground 2025. One spot in the match left Booker T speechless.

After feuding for weeks, Vaquer and Jordynne Grace faced off for the NXT Women's Championship. Both women started the match strong, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth contest. At one point during the bout, Grace threw Vaquer onto the commentary table in front of Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Right after this moment, Joseph noted how Booker was speechless after Vaquer almost fell on him. The WWE Hall of Famer played along and didn't utter a single word.

Check out the video below:

The match turned in Stephanie Vaquer's favor after she threw Jordynne Grace into the barricade. Despite Grace’s best efforts to win the gold, Vaquer showcased why she was one of the best wrestlers on the black and silver brand by retaining the NXT Women's Championship.

Many believe Vaquer is ready to be called up to the main roster soon. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the Mexican star on the company's main roster in the coming months.

