Stephanie Vaquer wins first-ever WWE championship; pays homage to AJ Styles

Stephanie Vaquer won her first WWE championship tonight. The star paid tribute to AJ Styles in her victory.

The 31-year-old signed with WWE last year and was first involved in a team with Giulia, where they feuded with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. However, this feud ended, and Vaquer moved on to bigger aspirations. She made it clear that she wanted to win the NXT Women's North American Championship from Fallon Henley.

After weeks of feuding with Fatal Influence, she finally got her title match tonight at NXT Vengeance Day 2025. During the match, Jacy Jayne was up to her no-good antics as she took a cheap shot at the challenger. However, Vaquer quickly neutralized both Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx outside the ring before focusing her attention on the NXT Women's North American Champion.

In the end, Vaquer hit her package neckbreaker on Fallon Henley. She then paid tribute to AJ Styles by hitting the Spiral Tap on her opponent and securing the victory. This marks her first title win since signing with WWE.

With the competition for the NXT Women's North American Championship heating up, it will be interesting to see who will be the first to challenge Stephanie Vaquer.

