Former Arrow star Stephen Amell has always been vocal about his love for wrestling and he directed some of that love to 13-time World Champion Randy Orton.

Many fans believe that the COVID-era of WWE has brought out the best in Randy Orton, as he returned to his legend killer persona after well over a decade. It's hard to deny that Randy Orton has been doing the best work of his career in the last ten years and the main issue for him is the fact that there isn't a crowd to validate it.

Whatever it may be, Randy Orton's run in 2020 can be described as nothing short of phenomenal and when it's all said and done, he will likely be in the running for one of the best WWE superstars of 2020 and one of the best wrestlers of 2020 as well.

Stephen Amell, who made in-ring appearances and had matches at Summerslam 2015, Ring of Honor's Survivor of the fittest and on the ALL IN PPV, said that he has been watching a lot of wrestling lately and praised Randy Orton, calling him one of the top five of all time.

Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway... We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He’s in my Top 5 of all time. And he’s better now than he’s ever been. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 13, 2020

Why do fans and wrestlers view Randy Orton so differently?

For a good part of the last decade, Randy Orton has been criticized by many fans for being "boring" and having a lethargic in-ring style. However, virtually every wrestler who has worked with him and observed him has called him among the best that they've been in the ring with.

Perhaps it has to do with the fact that Randy Orton doesn't fit the current mold of wrestlers. He is far more character-based than in-ring based and while you may not see him doing high spots and hitting suicide dives, his safe in-ring style has allowed him to maintain a great deal of longevity. Randy Orton signed a new WWE contract that expires in 2024. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Randy Orton revealed that he plans to wrestle until he's 50 years old.

Given how safe he is inside the ring, he may outlast many of the current crop of superstars in WWE.