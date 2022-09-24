Popular Canadian actor praises Liv Morgan after WWE SmackDown

Hollywood actor Stephen Amell recently attended SmackDown, where he praised WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Stephen Amell is famous for his work with DC's Arrow, which was the flagship show on The CW and kicked off the DC/CW universe with major characters such as Superman, The Flash, Stargirl, and more. After his exit from Arrow, he starred in a show called Heels, which was based around the world of professional wrestling.

A few months ago, Liv Morgan became the SmackDown Women's Champion when she pinned Ronda Rousey for the title. Last night, Amell attended SmackDown and praised the reigning champion for her performance following her match against Lacey Evans. Here's what he said about Morgan:

"Thank you to the @WWE for having me and thank you to @YaOnlyLivvOnce for being terrific."

Amell has previously wrestled Cody Rhodes and Wade Barrett at SummerSlam 2015. In 2018, he wrestled Christopher Daniels at AEW All In and lost.

Liv Morgan put Lacey Evans through a table on SmackDown

In July, Liv Morgan reached the top of the women's division when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey. However, the roster and quite a bit of the WWE Universe has not taken Morgan as a serious champion due to the way she won her matches against Rousey.

She defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a controversial fashion at SummerSlam. Later, Morgan began feuding with Shayna Baszler for the title and defeated her at Clash at The Castle. After the event, Rousey won a Fatal 5 Way match to once again become the number one contender for Morgan's championship.

A few weeks ago, Morgan confronted Rousey and challenged her to an Extreme Rules match at the upcoming Premium Live Event to prove herself as a commendable champion. The two will be facing each other in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last night, Morgan faced Lacey Evans in a singles contest. In the end, she hit Evans with an oblivion to win the match. Following that, Morgan showcased her extreme side when she attacked Evans with a kendo stick and put her through a table to close the segment.

Do you think Liv Morgan will defeat Ronda Rousey for the third time? Sound off in the comment section.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far